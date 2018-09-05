SPORTS

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel visits Houston Fire Station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel experienced a different kind of heat on Tuesday.

The World Series champion visited with Houston Fire Station 60 as part of the Astros Adopt A Fire Station program.

Keuchel had lunch with members of the fire station, put on the gear and even fired up the hose during his visit, stating that he wanted to meet and thank the men and women who work to keep the city safe.

"Until you really put the suit on and fire (up) the hose and ask them what their shifts are, you can't even fathom what they go through," he said.
