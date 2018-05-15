SPORTS

From hailing cabs to riding subways: Astros mascot Orbit takes New York

EMBED </>More Videos

While the team was away on a road trip, the Astros' mascot Orbit took a trip of his own to New York City. (KTRK)

NEW YORK (KTRK) --
Orbit is taking a bite out of the Big Apple.

While the Houston Astros are away in California on a three-game road trip versus the Los Angeles Angels, their mascot is soaking up the sights of New York City.

Videos and photos from the MLB social media pages, as well as Orbit's own accounts, show him at MLB Headquarters, hailing a taxi and trying to ride the subway.

He even snapped a photo with other NYC visitors, the Laker Girls.


Orbit's adventures also took him to one of the busiest and brightest spots of all in New York City, Times Square.

On Tuesday, he was spotted with other mascots palling around at the 2018 ESPN Upfront, where the network reveals new projects and presents them to advertisers.

His team might be a coast away, but at least he's still having fun!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBESPNNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News