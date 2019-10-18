Sports

Astros expect more Yankees fan hostility in possible close-out Game 5

THE BRONX, New York (KTRK) -- Outside of Wednesday's storms and the showers of heckles throughout the ALCS games in New York, the Houston Astros' visit to the Big Apple could be one of the best in the team's history.

Justin Verlander and the 'Stros are set up Friday night to deal the knockout blow to the New York Yankees and punch a ticket to the World Series, where the Washington Nationals await the winner of the series.



Houston has momentum and the 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5, which will feature Verlander and his Game 2 opponent, Yankees starter James Paxton.

In that game, Paxton was yanked after two-and-a-third innings after giving up just four hits and a run.

Verlander similarly got dinged, giving up a two-run home run to Aaron Judge in the fourth inning.

A lot has changed since both pitchers exited Game 2: Carlos Correa's walk-off homer in extras to win Game 2; Gerrit Cole's steady shutdown of the Yankees bats in Game 3; and the eight-run offensive outburst to put Houston on the brink of a second World Series in Game 4.

Outside of what's on the field, the Astros have had to face one of the most hostile road crowds in their recent history. Between debris thrown at Houston outfielders and the personal attacks at Game 4 starter Zack Greinke, the team wants nothing but to shut up a crowd that will assuredly be the most hostile of the Yankee Stadium games in the series

Relief pitcher Will Harris recalled sensing the odor of beer on the mound, apparently the result of Yanks fans dousing Houston bullpen.

"I could smell a little Miller Lite when I was on the mound," Harris said with a smile. "But that's the way it goes. That comes with the territory."



If anything, it doesn't sound like the Astros are minding the crowd. When asked after Game 4 whether heckling a player about a personal problem was out of bounds, Josh Reddick thought about it in another way.

"No, I think winning three straight in their park is going to make a bigger statement than that," the outfielder said.

If things go south in Game 5 for the 'Stros, both teams return to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday. Game 7, if also necessary, is on Sunday.

Otherwise, Game 1 of the World Series is on Tuesday, with the surprise NL champion Nationals visiting the AL winner.

