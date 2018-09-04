HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Astros made a pair of September call-ups.
Infielder J.D. Davis and pitcher Dean Deetz were both called up by the organization prior to Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
The 24-year-old Deetz has excelled with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies this season.
In 34 innings, Deetz has a 0.79 ERA while allowing just one home run and striking out 50 batters.
Deetz was suspended 80 games earlier this season after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance in January.
The suspension makes him ineligible for the postseason roster.