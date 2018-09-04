SPORTS

Astros call-up pitcher Dean Deetz for Major League debut

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Astros have called up pitcher Dean Deetz.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros made a pair of September call-ups.

Infielder J.D. Davis and pitcher Dean Deetz were both called up by the organization prior to Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old Deetz has excelled with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies this season.

In 34 innings, Deetz has a 0.79 ERA while allowing just one home run and striking out 50 batters.

Deetz was suspended 80 games earlier this season after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance in January.

The suspension makes him ineligible for the postseason roster.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
SPONSORED: The Houston Dynamo
Answering the biggest questions for the final month
Fly, Texans, Fly? Unusual Eagles-Texans hat spotted at Costco
Nike faces backlash for 'Just Do It' ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
More Sports
Top Stories
HPD says MS-13 gang members may be tied to more deaths
Armed suspects on the run after robbing man on his driveway
Mississippi braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Parents arrested over teen's death during fasting
Mother desperate to find doctor to diagnose her daughter
Google search leads thieves to steal $2,850 from Houston woman
Man allegedly caught pleasuring himself near Friendswood school
Gordon aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall
Show More
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
FLOODED AGAIN: Galveston library floods for 3rd time
Police ask people donate Nike shoes instead of burning
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Don't Mess with Texas: How to report a litterbug
More News