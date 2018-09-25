Assault charge dropped against Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna

The assault charges against Houston Astros' right-hand pitcher Roberto Osuna have been withdrawn.The charges stem from an accusation of assaulting a woman in May. He has agreed to a peace bond.The Astros released a statement about the matter on Tuesday:On May 8, Osuna was suspended when he was arrested for the domestic violence incident.Osuna joined the Astros at the end of July in a trade that sent former Houston pitcher Ken Giles to the Toronto Blue Jays. On Aug. 4, the suspension expired, and he debuted for the Astros when he pitched a 1-2-3 inning vs. San Francisco on Aug. 6.On Monday night, Osuna closed out the Astros' 5-3 win against his former club. The appearance, which was his first time playing in Toronto since the trade, was met with boos from Blue Jays fans.