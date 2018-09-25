Assault charge dropped against Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna

TORONTO, Canada (KTRK) --The assault charges against Houston Astros' right-hand pitcher Roberto Osuna have been withdrawn.
The charges stem from an accusation of assaulting a woman in May. He has agreed to a peace bond.
The Astros released a statement about the matter on Tuesday:
"Today, the Ontario Court of Justice withdrew the assault charge against Roberto Osuna. The Houston Astros look forward to Roberto continuing his commitment to be a productive and caring part of our community.
"The Astros remain committed to increase our support regarding the issues of domestic violence and abuse of any kind. We have engaged with a number of local, state and national organizations - and we look forward to working with them in the short term and over the long term."
On May 8, Osuna was suspended when he was arrested for the domestic violence incident.
Osuna joined the Astros at the end of July in a trade that sent former Houston pitcher Ken Giles to the Toronto Blue Jays. On Aug. 4, the suspension expired, and he debuted for the Astros when he pitched a 1-2-3 inning vs. San Francisco on Aug. 6.
On Monday night, Osuna closed out the Astros' 5-3 win against his former club. The appearance, which was his first time playing in Toronto since the trade, was met with boos from Blue Jays fans.