Artist uses bat to make painting of Houston Astros star Jose Altuve

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Houston area artist can make art out of anything - literally anything.Ange Hillz used his feet to paint a gorilla, boxing gloves to paint Muhammad Ali and a baseball bat to paint Jose Altuve."I like to inspire people. I like seeing the reaction from people and getting direct messages or emails from people saying 'I want to do what you do,'" Hillz said.He said each painting usually takes him less than five minutes to complete.