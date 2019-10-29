Sports

Artist uses bat to make painting of Houston Astros star Jose Altuve

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Houston area artist can make art out of anything - literally anything.

Ange Hillz used his feet to paint a gorilla, boxing gloves to paint Muhammad Ali and a baseball bat to paint Jose Altuve.

"I like to inspire people. I like seeing the reaction from people and getting direct messages or emails from people saying 'I want to do what you do,'" Hillz said.

He said each painting usually takes him less than five minutes to complete.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonartpainthouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother and her 3 children found dead inside Deer Park home
Messy weather, 30-degree temp plunge in Houston Wednesday
Alleged drunk driver kills woman's only child
Alex Bregman's lucky shirt is back for Game 6!
Astros fan takes out ad to thank classy Nationals fans
Does this Astros fan look like Jose Altuve to you?
The NFL tribute to Altuve and Judge's height difference
Show More
Bud Light sends hero who took Astros homer to stomach to Game 6
Rockets fan and girlfriend accused in punch of Pelicans coach
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Sports complex gives kids with disabilities a place to play sports
Got last minute Astros tickets? Do not do these 3 things
More TOP STORIES News