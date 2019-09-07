Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN

The Raiders announced Saturday morning that Brown was released from the team.
Breaking: Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/WMcbDxcECb— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2019
Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.
The Raiders released the disgruntled star receiver Brown before he ever played a game for the team.