Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN

Antonio Brown has reportedly come to an agreement with the New England Patriots -- less than one day after he was released from the Oakland Raiders, ESPN reports.The Raiders announced Saturday morning that Brown was released from the team.Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.The Raiders released the disgruntled star receiver Brown before he ever played a game for the team.