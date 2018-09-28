Every three weeks, high schoolers with Alief ISD head just down the street to Youen Elementary.The idea is to show kids how much fun reading can be."If we help each generation grow and progress, they'll grow and progress to the next generation, the next generation, and the next generation," explained Elsik right guard Allen Jones.It's also a stress reliever for the players."During the game days, I feel stressed and I'm just like, 'Oh, I gotta get this done,' But I'm out here, I can relax my mind and just think everything is going easy for me right now,' Michael Johnican said.And the kids can't get enough of it."One to 10, this is a 10," said 8-year-old Eric Ramos.