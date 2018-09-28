SPORTS

READING RAMS: Elsik High School students show Alief kids that books are fun

EMBED </>More Videos

Elsik HS students are doing anything they can to help the next generation.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Every three weeks, high schoolers with Alief ISD head just down the street to Youen Elementary.

The idea is to show kids how much fun reading can be.

"If we help each generation grow and progress, they'll grow and progress to the next generation, the next generation, and the next generation," explained Elsik right guard Allen Jones.

It's also a stress reliever for the players.

"During the game days, I feel stressed and I'm just like, 'Oh, I gotta get this done,' But I'm out here, I can relax my mind and just think everything is going easy for me right now,' Michael Johnican said.

And the kids can't get enough of it.

"One to 10, this is a 10," said 8-year-old Eric Ramos.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfriday night footballhigh school footballalief isdgame of the weekAliefHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Texans DE finds new mission in fight against cancer
Through sickness and in health, unless Elsik plays Hastings
SPONSORED: The Houston Dynamo- Arturo
SPONSORED: The Houston Dynamo-Joe
More Sports
Top Stories
SOUTHWEST CLASSIC: Alief Elsik at Alief Hastings
Elsik football player says family tragedy helped shape him
Damaged window leaves Santa Fe HS shooting survivor shaken
Through sickness and in health, unless Elsik plays Hastings
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt
School demands Army veteran pay $600 for school lunches
6 gay dating app users robbed by same man in Houston: Police
Show More
Major closures on 4 Houston highways this weekend
Man found guilty of murder after 2 deadly wrecks in 1 day
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke debate postponed
GOP agrees to delay final vote for FBI probe of Kavanaugh
More News