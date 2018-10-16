SPORTS

2018 ALCS GAME 3: Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox

Astros battle with Red Sox in ALCS Game 3

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Both the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox can gain control of the ALCS with a win in Game 3.

Southpaw Dallas Keuchel took the mound for the 'Stros early on and got hit hard in the first inning. Keuchel surrendered two runs on three hits before limiting Boston to a 2-0 lead.

The Astros were able to strike back in the bottom half of the first against Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. After hits from Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, outfielder Marwin Gonzalez was able to drive a run home to make the score, 2-1.

Then in the sixth, after Altuve walked, a Bregman RBI tied the game up at 2-2.

But the tie didn't last long. Red Sox outfielder Steve Pearce hit a rocket home run to left field to put Boston ahead once again, 3-2.

Matters only got worse from there.

Astros reliever Roberto Osuna came in to pitch the eighth inning, but gave up five runs on three hits, including a grand slam to Jackie Bradley Jr.

Game 4 will feature Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello facing off against Astros pitcher Charlie Morton. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is at 7:39 p.m.
