5th grade football team surprises teen coach with truck

By
KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- In the field, 16-year-old Max Roberts gives it his all.

"I'm passionate about football," Roberts said. "It's just something that runs in my heart, runs in my family, runs in my blood."

He's an inside linebacker for Klein Oak High School, but after school, for the past two years or so, he has devoted his free time to passing on his football knowledge.

"Giving back to the kids, get them to connect, get them to relate to each other," he said.

He coaches a group of fifth graders from different schools in the area. They're called the 49ers, a flag football team of The Farm League.

"He's just real enthusiastic about football, playing it and coaching," said Harold Doyle, a parent who helped pitch in for the truck.

Two of the team parents decided to get together and do something big for him by purchasing his own set of wheels.



"It just happened," said Roberts. "I just can't accept it happened. It was such a generous thing."

"He's deserving of it. Max walks on the field, you feel his heart, his focus, determination, you don't see that all the time," said Joshua San Miguel, the parent behind the idea to get him a truck.



Coach Roberts has been through a lot, even losing his dad, so for him, football is something that keeps his heart full and his mind focused on his passion.

"It's people like this that make me value life more," Roberts said.

He hopes to make it to the big leagues one day.

