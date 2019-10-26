4-year-old cancer fighter says Astros make him stronger

"They make me stronger," he explained.
Truman has been fighting cancer for a year and staying tough through radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery.
It's safe to say Truman is one of the strongest kids around.
"Baseball has been a gift for him," said his mother Beth. "It's kept him mentally strong in all aspects."
The Bohn family moved to Houston from California for Truman's treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center. They were casual baseball fans at the time, but quickly discovered the Astros.
"They're my best friends," Truman said of the team.
With the help of local charities, Truman has attended games, toured the Astros' locker room, and has met several players. In September, the young cancer fighter even got to throw out the first pitch at a game.
Just a few days before the World Series began, Truman casually hung out with shortstop Carlos Correa.
"We saw him on the hallway of the hospital. He was on the way to see a friend of his and he was so nice," said Truman's father, Lance. "He stopped and talked to Truman, got down to his level."
Correa was visiting a patient named Jalen Garcia, a student from Laredo, Texas, when he bumped into Trump.
"Two special kids with such big hearts," Correa said of Truman and Jalen. "Thank you guys for inspiring me! Stay strong and keep fighting!"
As Truman continues to fight, his family is grateful for the team's empathy and compassion.
"He truly has felt how generous and kind and humble (the Astros) are, that they honestly take the time to get to his level to remember him," Beth explained. "Jose Altuve always says hello when he sees (Truman) at the games and that's something that, as a mother, I can't give him and I'm so extremely gracious to them for that."
If you'd like to support the Bohn family, click here.
