12 home run hot spots near Minute Maid Park to pregame before the Astros

HOUSTON, Texas --
There's no better time to catch your World Series champs than right now in Houston. The hot bats, the All-Star pitching rotation, Orbit's hilarious antics - it all adds up to an amazing fan experience in one of only six covered, air-conditioned ballparks in the league.

To add to that fan experience, we've rounded up some of the best Astros pregame destinations. These bars and restaurants' happy hours, free shuttles, and nearby free parking make them go-to, pregame favorites.

So, don your favorite orange and blue gear, grab your tickets, and hit up these 12 Houston hot spots before the game.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
