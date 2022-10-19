Driver arrested after smuggling 7 undocumented immigrants in Splendora, police say

Splendora police arrested a driver for allegedly smuggling seven undocumented migrants across state lines on Highway 59 near Fostoria Road.

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is in custody for allegedly smuggling seven undocumented immigrants across state lines, according to authorities.

The driver of a silver Toyota was spotted by officers on Highway 59 near Fostoria Road during a traffic stop, Splendora police said.

The officer learned that the driver was allegedly sneaking seven undocumented people in the vehicle.

"Due to the driver using his own vehicle, the vehicle was seized since it was used in the commission of a felony," police said in a post.

Officers said the driver was placed in custody for human smuggling of persons and transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident.

All of the migrants are in federal custody.