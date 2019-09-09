Splendora ISD officer's door vandalized with swastika symbol and the word "pig"

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- A swastika symbol and the word pig were scribbled across the front door of a Splendora ISD officer's home Saturday night.Officer Sean Allison came outside Sunday morning to find his front door vandalized. He called his chief immediately."His initial reaction was pretty upset. He was like, 'I really can't believe anyone would do this, I haven't made anyone mad, I haven't done anything wrong,'" said Chief Rex Evans.Officer Allison joined the force just seven months ago. He recently was at the center of a viral video that showed him skating downhill with a cup of coffee."He has done a phenomenal job. I mean this guy really puts his heart into this, and to have that happen so soon after starting," said Evans.Evans says he is one who followed his childhood dream. This picture, however, was not a part of that vision.But what Evans wants is to remind the public what the vandal's actions really represent."I think it's no representation of our community and it's no representation of the whole Houston area."Evans is now offering a reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction."I believe they need to be apprehended, and I believe they need to be brought before a court," said Evans.If you have any information, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's office.