Spirit Airlines brings 450 jobs to Houston with new crew base cleared for launch

By Katie Gerbasich
HOUSTON, Texas -- Following an announcement in April that Spirit Airlines would be adding an aircraft maintenance facility and 50 jobs to Houston, the airline company announced via a news release July 19 that it will also be adding a new pilot and flight attendant crew base to George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

According to the release, Spirit Airlines expects to add about 150 pilots and 300 flight attendants to the new Houston base starting this fall. Additional crew and supervisors will be added as well.

Spirit Airlines already has crew bases in Atlanta, Atlantic City, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Miami and Orlando.

According to the release, Houston was selected as an expansion destination due to its location within Spirit Airlines' network as well as its prime talent recruitment opportunities within the city.

"This year marks our 10th anniversary in Houston, and it's the perfect time to celebrate this expansion that will bolster the foundation of our operation as our airline continues to grow," said Nick Bartolotta, vice president of operations and crew planning for Spirit Airlines, in a statement. "Houston is a key international gateway in our flight network, and we greatly appreciate the strong partnership with the city and airport that helped make this opportunity a reality."

Officials with Spirit Airlines said the new expansion is part of the company's initiative to support new destinations coming soon to Spirit's route map. Spirit Airlines also plans to accept 24 new planes in 2022, bringing its fleet total to 197 aircraft.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
