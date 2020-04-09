Traffic

Man blames spider after causing 5 car wreck

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A five car wreck in north Houston is being blamed on a distracted driver, but it's what caused his attention lapse that's remarkable.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say the driver told them he was distracted by a spider when he was driving on Featherstar Lane Wednesday night.



The driver then hit three vehicles, pushing one of them into another car.

Photos from the crash show multiple damaged vehicles.

Captain J. Shannon said in a tweet that three of the vehicles involved were parked at the time of the accident.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashcar accidentspiderharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News