Company offering $3K reward for return of missing camera containing radioactive material

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A SPEC-150 radiographic camera, an industrial device that contains radioactive material, has gone missing after its last known location was in northeast Houston.

It disappeared on March 9. It was last detected at 4040 Little York Road near the Eastex Freeway, an address that comes back to a Whataburger.

Authorities told ABC13 the 53-pound camera was in a vehicle and not the restaurant itself.

Though the camera contains radioactive material, the risk of exposure is very low because the material is sealed with multiple layers of protection, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In fact, according to DSHS, this type of radioactive source is called a "sealed source" because the material is sealed inside a capsule, which is in turn sealed inside the camera with protective shielding and other safety features.

The outside of the camera has radiation markings, and DSHS says levels of radiation outside the camera itself are not dangerous.

Still, anyone who finds it should take care and don't try to open it.

Instead, call 911 or the DSHS 24-hour phone line at 512-458-7460.

The camera is owned by Statewide Maintenance Company and is commonly used in the construction industry.

That company wants its camera back and is offering a $3,000 reward for its return.