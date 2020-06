Total shutdown: All lanes of Southwest Freeway to close at West Loop this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- All northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway between I-610 West Loop and Weslayan will be closed this weekend.The shutdown will run from 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. this coming Monday.Crews will continue working on placing bridge beams for a new I-610 West Loop southbound connector to northbound I-69 Southwest Freeway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.TxDOT advises motorists to plan for delays and look for alternate routes. Police will assist with traffic control.Find detour information and additional road closure updates at www.houstontranstar.org.