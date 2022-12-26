Travelers at Houston airports brace missing their flight after seeing long lines at check-in

We have bad news for anyone flying with Spirit Airlines out of Houston on Monday. Here are the delays and cancellations our ABC13 cameras saw at Bush Airport.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have bad news for any viewers who are flying with Spirit Airlines on Monday morning.

ABC13 cameras captured super long lines wrapping around several times and pouring into the entrance area at about 6 a.m.

This is not the case for other airlines, though. Southwest has a way shorter line, while Delta, JetBlue, and American have virtually no line.

As far as cancellations go, we saw four that were scheduled for Monday morning to Cleveland, Atlanta, LaGuardia, and Nashville.

According to an update from Flight Aware, there are 39 flight delays and 27 cancellations at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday. That number has been going up throughout the morning as we keep an eye on it.

One woman who is traveling back to Atlanta after visiting family in Houston was already bracing herself to potentially miss her flight after seeing the long line.

"I'm seeing too much. I've never been in a line this long ever in my life, and I've been on earth for a long time. It's a lot to take in, but I knew there was a line. I didn't know it was going to be this hectic," Vanessa Ratcliff said.

Once these passengers can make it out of the check-in counter, it should be smooth sailing from there.

At about 6:30 a.m., TSA had about a 10 minute wait, but still, you never know what to expect.

Travelers are advised to give themselves two to three hours extra time to ensure they catch their flight.

