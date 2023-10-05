Suspect wanted for stealing money in southeast fast-food restaurant, HPD says

Do you recognize this suspect? New video from HPD shows him wearing a blue cap with the letter "R" while grabbing the cash from the register.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a southeast Houston fast-food restaurant at gunpoint nearly four months ago.

You can watch the footage in the video player above.

The video shows the suspect entering the restaurant located in the 900 block of Wayside on June 5 at about 3:50 p.m.

The man walked up to the counter and acted like he was going to place an order. Instead, police said he displayed a handgun from his waistband and demanded the money from the register.

After he got the money, the suspect took off from the restaurant, according to police.

He's described as a man who was wearing a dark jacket, black pants, and a blue cap with the letter "R."

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.