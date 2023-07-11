Police accuse Jakaleb Lee Washington of leading five others to commit a robbery of a southeast Houston man by trapping the victim in his driveway.

Camera captures group of suspects corner SE Houston jugging victim in his own driveway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six men were arrested and accused of following a man home and robbing him in his driveway.

The crime is called "jugging." The victim is talking only to ABC13 about the moment he realized he was targeted.

The victim, Cipriano Cazares Sandoval, said he was at a check cashing business not far from his home, depositing money for his daughter in Mexico, which is something he does frequently.

What he least expected was to be followed home and cornered for money he wasn't even carrying.

Six men are now facing charges in connection to this case:

Jakaleb Lee Washington, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Court records say he's accused of being the ring leader of the group.

Kavion Deshawn Butler, 17, was charged with unlawful carrying of weapon.

Davion Deshawn Butler, 17, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Reginald Eugene Harris, 21, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Deandrick Jefferson-Stewart, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Jamarcus Devon Wilmore, 20, was charged with unlawful carrying on weapon.

Surveillance cameras caught the moment Sandoval's pick-up truck was blocked in while he was in his own driveway as the young men got out of their car and demanded money.

Sandoval said two men initially got out of the car and pointed guns at him.

He doesn't speak English, but he figured they wanted money since he had just left a check cashing business on Monroe Road.

However, he had none, so the suspects took his phone.

He said two more men came out of the car.

As the four surrounded him, Sandoval said he looked at the suspect car's license plate and noticed two more men inside. He added that he took a mental note of six suspects.

"Complainant provided the license plate number and description. Officers located the vehicle. Spoke to the suspects and did a show of ID within one hour of the incident," the magistrate in probable cause court said.

All six men are now in trouble with the law for their accused role in the case.

Sandoval told ABC13 he's thanks God he's OK and that the two guns pointed toward his stomach were never fired.

He said he knew he needed to remember the details of the car and the suspects in hopes of assuring they'd be caught fast so this wouldn't happen to anyone else.

