MUST SEE: Video shows large flames consuming a South Padre Island apartment building

SOUTH PADRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A huge fire broke out in an apartment complex on South Padre Island on Saturday morning.Firefighters responded to the scene at Gulf Point Condominiums around 8 a.m., working to contain the blaze.Video shot by a witness at the scene shows huge flames ripping through one of the buildings.Building 'B' was completely destroyed by the fire, and no injuries were reported, said property manager, Carlos.According to witnesses, the fire may have broken out due to a lightning strike from strong thunderstorms in the area.