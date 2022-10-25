HPD looking for suspect who shot 2 men at SE Houston Chevron gas station, killing 1

Police found one man dead from a gunshot wound to the head behind the gas station, and another man inside who had been shot multiple times.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot two men, killing one of them at a Chevron gas station on the south side of town Tuesday morning.

HPD received the call at 1:53 a.m. to Reed Road and SH-288, just down the street from Worthing High School. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head behind the gas station.

They also found a second man inside who had been shot multiple times. First responders treated him at the scene, before transporting him to a hospital in critical condition for surgery.

Investigators said at this time, they do not have any suspects or witnesses. They found multiple shell casings at the scene, but did not recover any guns.

Lt. J.P. Horelica said convenience store clerks were working at the time of the shooting. Detectives were reviewing surveillance footage to see if they could get any leads.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department.

