Missouri City couple shot to death, Son to be charged with capital murder

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City man is expected to be charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his parents over the weekend.Austin Wilson, 22, was hospitalized after being shot by police when they arrived at a home in the 1110 block of Mesa Verde Drive Saturday evening. Officers were called to the home and encountered Wilson, who fired at the responding officer, police said.The bodies of Marshel and Pamela Wilson were found inside the home, dead from gunshot wounds, according to Missouri City police.Austin Wilson will be booked on the charges once he's released from the hospital, authorities said. Bond for Wilson was set at $750,000.