Son shot while protecting mother from carjackers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman's son while he tried to protect her from carjackers.

Police responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8800 block of the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

When police arrived, they learned the woman's son had been shot in the leg while trying to help his mom during the carjacking. Police say the suspects got away in the victims' car.

Officers say they are investigating the shooting as a "followed home" incident due to the fact that it happened after the woman and son had left the bank.
