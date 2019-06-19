Man's father died trying to save him as they were caught in rip current while crabbing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5348176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say the father was swimming with his son when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who witnessed his father drown while trying to retrieve a crab trap in Seabrook said he recalls the exact moment things took a turn for the worse."I looked up, I was tired, he was like, 'We're a hundred feet away,' recalled Axl Davis. 'He's like 'Son, I'm so sorry, but we're going to die here tonight."The Seabrook Police Department was called to the 1300 block of Main Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.Authorities say Justin Davis, 52, of Dayton, was crabbing with his son Axl in the small lagoon area in Bayside Park.As Justin went to retrieve a crab trap, he was pulled under the water. Axl said he attempted to pull his father from the water, but he never resurfaced."He was like, 'Help me! Help me!'" said Axl. "I dove in to go save him."Axl made it to shore and was able to flag someone down to call 911."I swore I was going to die, though, I so thought I was going to," Axl said.His dad's body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Todville Road."It all felt like a bad dream and I'm about to wake up anytime now," said an emotional Axl.Axl said he and his father weren't wearing life jackets, but he says he will from now on.He also plans on getting back on the water to honor his dad."He loved fishing," said Axl. "He was always a man of a golden heart. We always did things together. I love the water and to not go back in it, he would just be like 'Why not? Why wouldn't you go back in?'"