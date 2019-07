EMBED >More News Videos A man drowned at Lake Conroe after trying to catch a boat that went adrift.

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews have recovered the body of a man who drowned in a park in Seabrook.Seabrook Police Department was called to the 1300 block of Main Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.Authorities say Justin Davis, 52, of Dayton, was crabbing with his adult son in the small lagoon area in Bayside Park. As Davis went to retrieve a crab trap, he was pulled under the water. The son attempted to pull his father from the water, but he never resurfaced.Davis' body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Todville Road.