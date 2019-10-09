Son accused of killing off-duty deputy in possible domestic dispute

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KTRK) -- The son of a captain with a Kansas sheriff's office has been charged in his death.

The off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in his home Saturday night.

Zachary Arnold is accused of killing his father, Capt. Chris Arnold.

The 22-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.

Police believe there may have been a domestic dispute.

Capt. Arnolds, who would have turned 59 Monday, was the fifth law enforcement officer in Wyandotte County who has been fatally shot in the past four years.
