Son accused of killing off-duty deputy in possible domestic dispute

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KTRK) -- The son of a captain with a Kansas sheriff's office has been charged in his death.
The off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in his home Saturday night.
Zachary Arnold is accused of killing his father, Capt. Chris Arnold.
The 22-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
Police believe there may have been a domestic dispute.
Capt. Arnolds, who would have turned 59 Monday, was the fifth law enforcement officer in Wyandotte County who has been fatally shot in the past four years.
