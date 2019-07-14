Soldier from Texas killed by enemy small arms fire in Afghanistan

The Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Army Achievement Medal

Presidential Unit Citation Award

Joint Meritorious Unit Award

Valorous Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters

Meritorious Unit Citation with one oak leaf cluster

Army Good Conduct Medal with six knots

National Defense Service Medal

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 Campaign Stars

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 5

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral 2

NATO Medal

Special Forces Tab

Ranger Tab

Combat Infantryman Badge

Senior Parachutist Badge

Special Operations Diver Badge.

KABUL, Afghanistan (KTRK) -- An American soldier died in Afghanistan on Saturday.The Department of Defense says Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor was from Teague, Texas, which is about an hour outside of Waco.According to authorities, he died from injuries from enemy small arms fire in the Faryab Province. The Taliban is claiming responsibility for the attack.Sartor was 40 years old. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group out of Fort Carson.He joined the Army in June 2001 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division as an infantryman. He completed the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2005.He deployed to Iraq as an infantryman in 2002, and as a Green Beret, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010. He also deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 and 2019."We're incredibly saddened to learn of Sgt. Maj. James 'Ryan' Sartor's passing in Afghanistan. Ryan was a beloved warrior who epitomized the quiet professional," said commander of 10th Special Forces Group Col. Brian R. Rauen. "He led his soldiers from the front and his presence will be terribly missed."Sartor had earned several awards and decorations.They include:His posthumous awards include the Purple Heart Medal and Bronze Star Medal.