A softball coach who was relieved of duties with the Cy-Fair Texas Sting Memorial organization after an alleged attack on a woman has now been charged with assault.The incident, according to 60-year-old Donna Edwards, happened at the softball fields at Dyess Park on Saturday night. She claimed she caught James Schmidt on cellphone camera lunging toward her and then knocking her to the ground.On Monday, Schmidt was relieved of his duties as a coach. On Tuesday, Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office announced Schmidt has been charged with assault."James Schmidt is currently wanted by law enforcement for class A Assault," said Constable Mark Herman. "If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472," said Constable Mark Herman.According to Edwards, she overheard a teenage boy in the stands yelling obscenities and decided to record the incident in order to report it to the softball game organizers, but what happened next, she says, left her injured.In the cellphone video clip, a teenager can be seen facing the camera a few feet away in the stands and appears to make an obscene gesture. Next, a coach can be seen entering the stands through a gate in the chain link fence with one hand reached out and seconds later it appears the camera falls to the ground.ABC13 obtained a statement posted by Pat Bergin, who according to the Sting's website, is a coach with the organization. In part, the Sting described the actions by the coach in the video as "unacceptable.""Cy-Fair Texas Sting strives to promote honesty, integrity, trustworthiness and accountability in coaches, players and parents. We require the highest levels of good sportsmanship at all times," the team said in its statement.Edwards claims she is now suffering from neck and back pain as a result of the incident.