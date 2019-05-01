Society

Woman finds Tony Hawk's skateboard on her birthday near IAH Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tony Hawk left a skateboard near Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport for the first person to track it down, and he made a Houston woman's birthday the best ever!

The legendary skateboarder posted a photo on Twitter at 8:19 a.m. of the skateboard leaning against a guardrail.

"I just left my skateboard kinda close to Houston airport," Hawk said. "Finders keepers if you can figure out where this is. Please reply with the hashtag on the griptape if found. Go now!"



While Hawk didn't give the exact location, the artwork visible in the background is well-known.

And just like that, a Houston woman who works at the airport was the victor! Melissa Riggs posted on Facebook that she found the signed skateboard. And to make it even sweeter, Riggs calls it the best birthday present she could ever want!

"I found his skateboard. It's got his signature on it. It's got his hashtag on it. This is the best birthday present that I could ever want," Riggs said.
