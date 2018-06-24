SOCIETY

Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman says she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair (KTRK)

PENTAGON CITY, Virginia (KTRK) --
A northern Virginia woman says she was denied service by an Uber driver because she uses a wheelchair.

Kelly Simoneux says she was stunned by the encounter in Pentagon City.

She reportedly called an Uber after a meeting, but when a hotel employee tried to load her wheelchair into the trunk of the Uber, the driver intervened.

Simoneaux says she got out of the Uber, but was still charged for the ride.

Uber's discrimination policy says that type of behavior is prohibited.

Uber issued Simoneauex a refund, and the company says appropriate action will be taken to make the situation right.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyuberdisabilityu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News