Will WorldPride bring its celebration to Houston?

ATHENS, Greece (KTRK) -- We know Houston is no stranger to the world stage and now the city is in the running to host another big world event.

Organizers of WorldPride are meeting in Athens, Greece this week to select a host city for 2023.

The LGBTQ event draws thousands of people from around the globe every year and has been held in places like London, Jerusalem, and Rome.

Representatives from Pride Houston are in Athens lobbying to bring WorldPride home.

New York is the only other U.S. city to host since World-Pride began nearly 20 years ago.

Lo Roberts is leading the Houston group as they meet with committee members who will vote for the winning city.

"Houston has been passed up for a lot of opportunities, especially lately," Robert said. "And for us to bring something like this to Houston, it will show not only Texas, not only the United States, but it will show the world that we are a force to be reckoned with."

Houston faces some stiff competition from the other two cities in the running: Sydney, Australia and Montreal, Canada.

A decision on the host city for 2023's event is expected Sunday.
