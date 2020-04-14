Society

Landry's providing daily free meals to Houston first responders at former Willie G's location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston business mogul Tilman Fertitta and his restaurant company Landry's are stepping up to help first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

First responders will now be able to receive one free meal a day, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the former Willie G's restaurant in the Galleria area.

First responders including fire, police, paramedics and EMT must arrive in uniform or show their badge/identification to receive their meal.

Landry's will continue providing free meals everyday until business returns to normal.

The former Willie G's location is located at 1605 Post Oak Boulevard.

