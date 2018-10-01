Senior Care Authority offers this advice:

It's a tough question: When should your aging parents quit driving?A study released by AAA this year says more than 80 percent of older drivers haven't talked to family or even their doctor about their ability to drive. We spoke to an expert from Senior Care Authority, Gary Blizzard."This doesn't need to be a big family intervention; we need to respect them," Blizzard said.He recommends starting the conversation with your loved onedriving becomes an issue."It might not be something that will get solved overnight," Blizzard said. "You can start by saying, 'You know, mom, my night vision is not what it used to be, how's yours? How are you able to drive and navigate? Do you feel comfortable doing it?' At least engage in the conversation as early as possible."This should be a one-on-one talk, and do your best to protect their pride and feelings.Point out facts from recent doctor visits, like poor hearing or vision results, even medications which cause drowsiness that could affect driving.If possible, perhaps start by giving up driving at night. Taking the keys away all at once could backfire, leaving them feeling isolated and lonely.Research local bus routes, senior transportation agencies, family and friends that can offer rides, and if they're comfortable with technology, show them how to use apps like Uber or Lyft.