What you need to know about the CBD oil shops in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The CBD oil trend has made its way into Texas, with many now popping up in Houston and surrounding areas.Here are a few that are already open:CBD American Shaman describes its mission as "bringing wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated terpene-rich hemp oil derived from all natural, high quality industrial hemp." It opened in Fort Bend County in September.Sacred Leaf Zero opened March 29 at 2575 Eldridge Road. The store offers 100 percent organic, gluten-free and non-GMO hemp that was extracted with no insecticides.Hemp Lab has a variety of products containing CBD oil that include coffee, bath bombs, chocolate bars and even items for your pets.The Smoking Pot will hold its grand opening Saturday and will feature artwork from local artist Khriz Obey and 0-60 Catering will be there for "your munchie need."'