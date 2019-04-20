What you need to know about the CBD oil shops in the Houston area

Here are a few that are already open:
CBD American Shaman store in Fort Bend County selling CBD oil
CBD American Shaman describes its mission as "bringing wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated terpene-rich hemp oil derived from all natural, high quality industrial hemp." It opened in Fort Bend County in September.
CBD store Sacred Leaf Zero opens in Sugar Land
Sacred Leaf Zero opened March 29 at 2575 Eldridge Road. The store offers 100 percent organic, gluten-free and non-GMO hemp that was extracted with no insecticides.
New CBD store 'The Hemp Lab' comes to The Heights
Hemp Lab has a variety of products containing CBD oil that include coffee, bath bombs, chocolate bars and even items for your pets.
The Smoking Pot is one of Houston's first CBD oil coffee shopThe Smoking Pot will hold its grand opening Saturday and will feature artwork from local artist Khriz Obey and 0-60 Catering will be there for "your munchie need."'