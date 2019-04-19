Society

New CBD store 'The Hemp Lab' comes to The Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Marijuana lovers all know that 4/20 is the unofficial holiday for the drug, but it's also the day that Houston is getting multiple new CBD shops!

"You will not get in trouble for smoking this," explained Sophia Romo, who owns "The Hemp Lab" with two other partners. "It's 100% legal."

CBD comes from the cannabis plant, but it's extracted from hemp, not marijuana, so it won't get you high.

The FDA doesn't recommend it for health purposes, but some users say it helps with pain and anxiety.

"We want to cater to people who would never step foot into a smoke shop," Romo explained. "We're not THC, we're not weed, you're not going to get high off it."

The Hemp Lab is located at 238 West 19th St., Houston, TX 77008.

