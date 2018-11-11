EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4670869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Thank you for making our wedding day special."

It's safe to say that the Lopez wedding was- ASTROnomical!!Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Houston Astro's player Alex Bregman walked into their wedding, unexpectedly.The bride, Haylee, says she's a fan of Bregman and reached out to his photographer/ videographer to shoot their wedding. She said she was very surprised.Bregman and his camera crew crashed the wedding as a part of his newthat shows viewers a glimpse of his life off the field.