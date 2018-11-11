SOCIETY

Houston Astros' player Alex Bregman crashes wedding in Cypress

Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Alex Bregman walked into their wedding.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
It's safe to say that the Lopez wedding was- ASTROnomical!!

Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Houston Astro's player Alex Bregman walked into their wedding, unexpectedly.
"Thank you for making our wedding day special."


The bride, Haylee, says she's a fan of Bregman and reached out to his photographer/ videographer to shoot their wedding. She said she was very surprised.

Bregman and his camera crew crashed the wedding as a part of his new YouTube series that shows viewers a glimpse of his life off the field.
