WEDDED BLISS: North Carolina couple celebrates 82 years of marriage

Charlotte couple celebrates 82 years of marriage.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -- A Charlotte couple may have one of the longest marriages ever.

On Sunday, D.W. Williams and his wife, Willie Williams, celebrated their birthdays and 82 years of marriage.

D.W. is 103 years old and his lifetime bride is 100.

Family members threw a party for them at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist in north Charlotte.

"To see them at this age and still doing well, it's just a blessing to have them here," great-granddaughter BJ Williams-Greene told ABC affiliate WSOC.

What's their secret?

"I don't have no secret for that, just be nice to each other," D.W. and Willie Williams both said.

