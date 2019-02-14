FAMILY & PARENTING

In sickness and in health: 6 couples at nursing home renew wedding vows

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on the six couples who renewed their vows at a Long Island nursing home.

LONG ISLAND, New York --
It's a Valentine's Day to remember for six special couples who pledged their love to each other for the second time.

Each of the couples at Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation proved on Wednesday that their love has no limits - in sickness and in health.

"Each of them has expressed a desire to re-tie the knot and renew their vows that they took so many years ago, said Nassau County Legislator Laura Schaefer. "And to say them in front of family and friends that they still do love, honor and cherish each other."

Arnold and Darling Devoe have taken their original wedding vows to heart as 67-year-old Arnold battles a rare brain tumor.

"Arnold was diagnosed with a meningioma which is a tumor that grows outside the brain but under the skull," Darling said.

Although he cannot verbally communicate his love for his wife, they've been together long enough to the point where they can understand one another.

"I can figure out what he needs or what he wants. Right?" she said, looking toward her husband, who mumbled a reply. "Yeah," she translated, with a smile.

Darling visits Arnold every day and says he's been practicing mouthing the words "I do" for the special ceremony.

Ruth Collins, 80, has been at Glen Cove since last May because her overall health was declining.

"Thank God she's getting stronger," Denward Collins Jr. said. "And the plan is that she'll be coming home maybe sometime this spring."

Life's trials has make their love even stronger.

"We love each other," Darling said. "It's a commitment, right. We're in the same boat together."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyretirementnursing homeweddingweddingsfeel goodu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Stranger finds woman's sentimental necklace lost at mall
Discovery green begins construction
Woman gives birth on bus before she could get to hospital
Houston's first Hispanic principal dancer
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3 fatally shot in double murder-suicide inside Pearland home
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
10-year-old missing for 8 months after running away from CPS
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
Man arrested in sexual assault of Sam Houston State student
JLo, Ice Cube and more: Most anticipated Houston concerts
9 LSU fraternity members arrested for hazing incident
Texas man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 3D gun
Show More
American kids adopting British accents because of Peppa Pig
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, dragging trooper
Man accused of throwing dog against wall, killing it
Local migrant housing facility says it won't hold kids under 16
Former officer who shot and killed man being beaten in prison
More News