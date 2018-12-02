Vintage hip-hop flea market happening Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Take a trip back to the days of b-boys and battle rap.
Sunday afternoon you'll be able to find just what you're looking for during the Hip-Hop Vintage Flea Market.
More than 30 vendors are expected to be at the market all full of vintage products.
From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can enjoy MC battles, breaking workshops, graffiti art and more. Coat donations will also be accepted during this time.
The flea market will be located at 2011 Leeland Street.
For tickets and more information, click here.