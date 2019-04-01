Society

Video of woman's wild ride on car hood on I-45 goes viral

The video sent in by a witness shows a woman riding on top of the hood of a car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "This is how we Houston" has been taken to a whole new meaning.

Everyone has experienced bizarre moments out on Houston streets. From the naked woman who shut down Highway 290 to the car caught driving with a missing tire, you have seen quite some things.

On Saturday, a woman on I-45 was captured riding along the highway in a unique way.

The video sent in by a witness shows a barefoot woman riding on top of the hood of a car.

According to the witness, the woman was seen on I-45 and Airline around 3 p.m.

It is unknown what happened to the woman or how she was able to hang on to the car.
