Drivers got a surprise when a car with a missing driver-side rear tire was speeding down the Southwest Freeway.According to a witness who caught it all on camera, the driver was speeding down US-59 near downtown Houston, when they noticed sparks coming from the rear of the vehicle.As they pulled up closer to the vehicle, they noticed the brake rotor grinding into the freeway as the driver continued on his way.It is unknown if the driver continued or eventually pulled over to safety.