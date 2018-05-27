MEMORIAL DAY

Veterans keep 'Taps' tradition alive in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Veterans keep 'Taps' tradition alive in Galveston. (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sunset in Galveston is always special, especially during Memorial Day weekend.

Navy veteran and Constable Clint Wayne Brown said, "It means the day is coming to an end, day is done. We're getting ready to play 'Taps.'"

Vietnam veteran James Harper said, "It's one of the best songs there is."

This Memorial Day weekend, veterans who served in Vietnam, Iwo Jima and Afghanistan are standing together, reminding us all of the sacrifices that were made.

Harper said, "I've always felt that I came home because I had a pair of angels on my shoulders. I still believe that today."

World War II veteran Raymond Warren said, "We did a lot to protect this country. The country means everything to me."

Constable Brown said, "Some people paid the ultimate price and we want to show respect."

There's a stillness, appreciation and a hope that what they represent will be carried on.

"It's important to get some patriotism going, we're losing it. We need to keep it up. That's why I do it," said Warren.

It's not just the notes that travel over the bay. It's the tradition that was first started by Korean War veteran Guy Taylor at dusk each night.

Taylor would walk out onto his Galveston balcony and play the tune, which is now preserved by viral videos seen around the world.

Brown says they want to keep it alive. Taylor played his final notes in February of 2017.

"He was part of my life and an inspiration like others who served," said Brown.

Now, his military brothers are making sure the tradition he started is carried on.

"We have three people who blow 'Taps' now in different places and they get their crowds," said Harper.

Warren added, "He was my best friend. He would be really be proud of it. I miss him a whole lot."

RELATED: Veteran known for playing 'Taps' on Galveston strand passes away
EMBED More News Videos

Veteran known for playing 'Taps' on Galveston strand passes away.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorial daymusicveteransGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEMORIAL DAY
WWII veteran, 94, receives high school diploma 74 years later
Santa Fe graduate to lay wreath in honor of shooting victims
Veteran hopes car thief will return stolen service dog
USS Helena survivor remembers his experience
Beachgoers reminded of hot temperatures and water safety today
More memorial day
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News