Matagorda County officials predict rip tide currents to be an issue this Memorial Day weekend

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency officials are giving a warning to beachgoers in Matagorda County for this Memorial Day weekend.

The video featured above explains what to do if ever caught in a rip current.

The National Weather Service and Matagorda County officials said that with weather and river conditions, they expect rip tides to be even worse than on other weekends.

According to authorities, in the past few weekends, rip tide currents were responsible for five people being saved from the water, and said a boating accident added two more close calls.

Officials stress beachgoers to be safe and aware of the dangers of the water.

They ask people to consider wearing a life preserver, placing floatation devices on small children, and assigning an adult to watch children at all times.

County officials said they would patrol the beach for the public and continue to monitor the weather.

