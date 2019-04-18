Vacuum cleaner return at Galleria-area Target leads to discrimination suit against store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lawsuit alleging discrimination has been filed against a Houston Target store. The alleged incident occurred in July 2017, according to the lawsuit.The plaintiff is an attorney herself, specializing in both business and immigration law for two decades. Annie Banerjee said she purchased a vacuum cleaner at the Galleria-area Target. When she opened the package at her Tanglewood home, she said there were rocks, soiled bath towels, and a can of chili in the package, but no vacuum cleaner."I took the package and my receipt back to the store 90 minutes later," she said. "I was asking them to look through the other boxes to see if merchandise was missing. They didn't want to listen."Police were called to escort her from the store. According to the lawsuit, she was described as 'Hispanic' to the officers."That makes it discrimination," said Banerjee's lawyer, Randall Kallinen. "This is one of the laws passed during the Civil Rights Movement. One of the reasons for African-Americans and other minorities who couldn't get lodging at hotels."A statement this afternoon from a Target representative said the situation was initially believed to have been an attempted fraudulent return. When told the item couldn't be returned, "she (Ms. Banerjee) became agitated and visibly upset." The spokesperson said police asked for a description of the woman, and Banerjee, who was born in India, "quickly corrected" the misidentification in which she was said to be Hispanic.Target said it has reached out to her legal team. It also says the company is aware of the lawsuit and will work toward an amicable resolution.Target released the following statement:OTHER DISCRIMINATION NEWS: