A former Southwest Airlines employee has filed a discrimination lawsuit, claiming that workers created a "whites-only" break room at Hobby Airport.Harris County resident Jamel Parker's lawsuit against the airline states his former employer subjected black employees, including himself, to "extreme race discrimination."The "whites-only" break room, he claims, existed for years until a recent renovation removed it.Parker also claims a noose made of bungee cords hung at Southwest-controlled gate 45 at Hobby."Southwest is quick to fire blacks while whites are given lesser discipline and chances to improve conduct," Parker's lawsuit states on racial standards within the company.In this instance, the lawsuit mentions Parker's April 2017 firing from Southwest for allegedly damaging a power cord and not reporting it. The document says, "similarly situated white employees who engaged in nearly identical behavior were not terminated."The lawsuit does not state how much money Parker is seeking from Southwest.On Thursday, Southwest Airlines provided a statement on the lawsuit:Parker's lawsuit seeks a jury trial for the judgment. A pre-trial court date has been set for Jan. 25, 2019.