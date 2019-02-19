Officer demoted for racially insensitive Snapchat.

Protesters outside the Detroit Police Department called for an officer to be fired.Officer Gary Steele allegedly posted a racially insensitive video on Snapchat. Steele made the post after a traffic stop where he ordered an African American woman to walk home in the snow.Steele posted a video on Snapchat saying, "Bye Felicia," as he filmed her walking home. The video included a "Celebrate Black History Month" filter, with the caption "What black girl magic looks like."Steele had her car towed for expired license tabs.In a news conference, Police Chief James Craig said they had completed an internal investigation and would be addressing the officer's future during a meeting next week. The department has begun moving to penalize him."I'm not troubled. I'm not disappointed. I'm angry," Craig said. "This officer will be held accountable for his actions. We are moving to remove his corporal rank."According to Craig, the officer had been in the department for 18 years, before Craig was hired as chief. His history in the department has been troubling, Craig said."After reviewing the history, there is a pattern, and I'm concerned about this pattern," Craig said.Steele has been in trouble with the law before. In 2008, prosecutors charged him with physically attacking his ex-girlfriend and firing a gun next to her head. The incidents ended with Steele taking a misdemeanor plea deal for probation and staying on the force.