RODEO CANCELLED: RodeoHouston shutting down early amid coronavirus concerns

The closure comes as Turner has declared a health emergency for Houston, which impacts the rodeo and a number of other events in the city.
As officials urged calm and common sense advice on preventing the spread of the illness during a Wednesday press conference, it may have come too late. The RodeoHouston BBQ on Feb. 28 was attended by the person that's been identified as Montgomery County's non-travel related coronavirus patient.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's closure is 11 days ahead of the March 22 finale.
"Having to close early is extremely difficult as guests, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes and entertainers look forward to the 20 days of the Rodeo each year," according to a statement from rodeo officials. "We look forward to the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue to promote agriculture, education, entertainment and Western heritage."
The event draws millions of people from around the world and funds millions in scholarships every year. Despite the closure, rodeo officials said Wednesday that this year's scholarships will be fulfilled.
"We are in a position to fulfill our annual contribution to youth and education," Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO Joel Cowley said.
While concert ticket refunds were being handled by StubHub, grounds and carnival refund details were still being determined.
Even before Turner made the announcement official, attendees told ABC13 the carnival rides were no longer allowing guests to board.
"I guess we're going home," one man said. "We just got here and we tried to get on some rides and they didn't let us on."
The decision to shut down the event was as sudden as it was historic and caught attendees off guard.
"These babies didn't ride a single thing," one mother told ABC13's Nick Natario. "Facepaint and food is all they got. It's their spring break and all I can do is say 'I'm sorry.' I wouldn't have them out here if I was scared of what they're scared of."
While rides were shutting down before noon Wednesday, rodeo officials said the grounds would close at 4 p.m.
The rodeo is the latest in a growing number of large events across the United States that have been cancelled or postponed.
A change.org petition titled "Petition to Cancel the Houston Rodeo Amid Coronavirus Outbreak" was started ahead of Wednesday's announcement. As of Wednesday morning, more than 4,500 people had signed on.
Rodeo season kicked off Tuesday, March 3 and was supposed to last through Sunday, March 22.
All eight concerts set for NRG Stadium have been cancelled. Here was who was scheduled to perform:
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - Marshmello
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan
StubHub is offering a full refund for tickets purchased.
The multi-day event generates a $227 million economic impact, according to the RodeoHouston website, and generates nearly 3,700 direct jobs.
It's the first shutdown of the rodeo since it was cancelled entirely in 1937, according to records.
This year's announcement comes as attendance has been down over previous years. The 2020 event experienced the lowest opening attendance for the first six days over the past five years.
The event was established as the Houston Fat Stock Show in 1931, before a name change 30 years later to the current Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.