How to get a refund on your Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be closing down 11 days ahead of the March 22 finale.

One attendee on Wednesday afternoon said she purchased $100 worth of carnival ride tickets and did not get to use any of them.

"Face paint and food is all they got," one mother said. "It's their spring break and all I can do is say 'I'm sorry.' I wouldn't have them out here if I was scared of what they're scared of."

StubHub is offering a full refund on all tickets for events impacted by coronavirus.

If an event is canceled, StubHub says you will be contacted.

StubHub released a statement:

"We are working with event organizers, leagues and partners around the world and will notify you by email as quickly as we can. StubHub's buyer policy guarantees a full refund if an event is canceled. Given the unique circumstance surrounding coronavirus, we're offering an alternative option: if an event is canceled, you have the option to receive a StubHub coupon, valued at 120% of your original purchase, so you can enjoy an event of your choosing in the future."

There is no official word yet from the rodeo on how it will handle refunds for concerts and other tickets.



The rodeo is the latest in a growing number of large events across the United States that have been cancelled or postponed.

